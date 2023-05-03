Miami Dolphins post draft ST roster: Real competition or just the motion?
In reality, Jake Bailey has already beaten out Thomas Morstead for the Miami Dolphins punting job, only because Morstead isn't here. Will there be real competition for the punter and kicker job?
During the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins did not make any selections that will impact the specialists positions on special teams. They did however, add a player that will compete this off-season against Jake Bailey.
Michael Turk was added as an undrafted free agent and he comes with some familiarity to the Dolphins. His father was the Dolphins previous punter years ago, Matt Turk.
At kicker, it's all Jason Sanders for now. The Dolphins have not yet added competition for their well-paid kicker just yet. They should whether they opt to or not. Sanders has not had any competition in camps or mini-camps or OTAs and the Dolphins would be smart to bring someone in.
Last year, Sanders was average at best and the Dolphins need more consistency and reliability. When he is on his game, he is one of the best but he hasn't been on his game since getting a contract extension.
It will be interesting to see who returns kicks and punts for the Dolphins in 2023. One would think that Braxton Berrios makes the most sense. He was outstanding with the Jets over his career and he has great vision and enough speed to raise the rather low bar that has been Miami's return game.
Last year, Cedrick Wilson dropped back throughout the year and while he had some good returns, overall the entire return units could have been better. What Miami doesn't need is to see Tyreek Hill returning anything more than a football in his hands after he scores a touchdown.
Post NFL Draft special teams roster.
Punter
- Jake Bailey
- Michael Turk
Kicker
- Jason Sanders