Miami Dolphins roster cut tracker: Live updates to the final 53
By Brian Miller
The NFL-mandated release to 53 has arrived and while some teams got an early jump over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do ahead of the 4:00 p.m. deadline.
The Dolphins on Sunday released quarterback Mike White as well as tight end Jordy Fortson. While each was somewhat surprising neither were Earch-shattering. White and Fortson both didn't look good during training camp.
Players that will be released today could be back tomorrow when teams begin to fill out their practice squad schedules. Those that are on the bottom, or fringe of the roster today, may not make it to week one. While there could be some surprises, Dolphins fans shouldn't be too upset with how the initial roster unfolds.
Miami Dolphins 2024 final roster cut live tracker.
Player
Position
Neville Gallimore
Defensive tackle
Isaiah Mack
Defensive tackle
Jason Maitre
Cornerback
Neville Gallimore - Per a report by Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are releasing Gallimore. His offseason was pretty decent and many projected him to be a member of the final 53. The Dolphins still have a pretty good core of defensive tackles but the day is not over. Gallimore is the first "surprise" of the releases.
Isaiah Mack - Mack had a good camp but he was battling a tight roster window on a defensive tackle unit that was stocked with similar-style players. He is an option for the practice squad and could be added as early as tomorrow. If he is, expect him to be called up to the active 53 at some point.
Jason Maitre - Maitre looked good in his exhibition work and it is a minor surprise to see him out of a job. The Dolphins will most certainly keep him on the practice squad if he clears waivers. It's a bit of a risk but Maitre still needs to develop so he may not be on a lot of teams immediate radard.