Fan favorites who may not make the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins finish their final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the job for Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will get a lot tougher and much more stressful.
As many as eight veteran Dolphins players may find themselves looking for work when the team makes their final cuts. Throughout camp, which officially ended on Tuesday's joint practice conclusion in Tampa Bay, veterans and rookies have been working to give the coaching staff a reason to keep them.
Due to rookies like Storm Duck, Jason Maitre, and Hayden Rucci, as well as young guys like Ethan Bonner, the Dolphins will have to decide if keeping a younger player is better for the makeup of the team than a three- or four-year veteran.
These fan favorites may struggle to make the Dolphins' final 53-man roster.
Dolphins veterans who might not make the 53-man roster
Jeff Wilson
This will be interesting. Running back will see only four players on the roster, and Alec Ingold making it five. If Chris Brooks is healthy, it is easy to see him making the team over Jeff Wilson, but if there are any questions, the door will be open.
Wilson and McDaniel have a good working relationship, and McDaniel has a lot of respect for Wilson, but that won't necessarily guarantee him a roster spot. Wilson will likely be a cut-day decision unless Brooks goes on an injured list.
Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell may be competing against each other
Both players spent some time learning the job at safety. The Dolphins have a good core of secondary players, and what may decide their fate is their opinion on Jason Maitre and Storm Duck. There is room for three, but there may not be room for the fourth.
Needham and Campbell have done everything the Dolphins have asked. Needham has more experience, but Campbell isn't far behind. This is going to be an interesting situation to watch, and if they both make the team, it will come at the expense of an undrafted rookie.
Jody Fortson
The Dolphins kept two tight ends in 2023, but this year, four seems to be likely. Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe are locks, and Julian Hill seems like he has a spot secured. This leaves Jody Fortson trying to hold off Tanner Conner and undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci.
Rucci should clear waivers and land on the practice squad. If that is the case, will Miami keep Conner or Fortson?
Duke Riley
Duke Riley hasn't had a bad training camp, but Miami may only keep nine linebackers, which isn't good news for him. He is competing with roster numbers that may need to go toward filling other positions as well as other fringe talent.
Riley hasn't been a great football player in Miami but he does what is asked of him. And while he isn't the most physically imposing player on the team, he is available, and that is something others can't say.
The key to the Dolphins' wide receiver unit is River Cracraft
This is a simple situation. The Dolphins may carry seven receivers, but if River Cracraft isn't ready to go or won't be for several weeks, he will start the season on injured reserve. That leaves a roster spot that might not be initially filled but instead allocated to another position.
The situation is similar for Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ has yet to come off the PUP list, and if he does not by cutdowns, his roster spot will also be reallocated. What will be interesting is if both players are placed on the IR list. Miami will only have five healthy wide receivers.