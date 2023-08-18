4 Dolphins players under pressure in 2nd preseason game
By Ryan Heckman
Saturday, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans, on the road, in their second preseason game of the year.
The team's first preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons wasn't too eventful, as the team put up just three points. Now, Miami held out some of their bigger names and for good reason. But still, they need to see something out of those guys gunning for some of the final roster spots available.
Starting against Houston, we are hopeful that these four players step up and play well, because their immediate future certainly depends on it.
1. Keidron Smith, DB
In the Dolphins' secondary, their safety position is getting interesting. For right now, the locks appear to be Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott and Elijah Campbell. Assuming the Dolphins keep five safeties on their final roster, that last spot looks to be between veteran Trill Williams and undrafted rookie Keidron Smith.
Right now, it's close and the undrafted rookie could end up finding his way to that final roster spot if he plays well in his final two preseason games. In his first preseason action, Smith led the dolphins in pass breakups and played 31 total snaps.
Smith allowed just one reception for three yards in those snaps and was targeted three times. Pro Football Focus gave him a very strong grade of 81.1 overall for his performance, making it look like he very well could have a leg up and make this team after going undrafted.