4 Dolphins players under pressure in 2nd preseason game
By Ryan Heckman
2. Myles Gaskin, RB
Running back is quite the crowded room in Miami. Thankfully, the Dolphins didn't end up signing Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott and instead are riding with the depth they have. The question is, which guys will be left off the final roster?
Of course, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are the veteran locks. Then, rookie De'Von Achane is next on the depth chart, and many predict that he could end up having a big role. Achane is an explosive player and looks like the perfect back for a Mike McDaniel offense.
Behind those three, there are a pair of veterans and an undrafted rookie. The veterans consist of Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Chris Brooks is last on the chart, going undrafted out of BYU.
Gaskin had seven carries in his first preseason action, going for 57 yards. It was as good of a performance as he could have asked for. If he keeps that up, Gaskin should get the fourth spot on the depth chart, pushing Ahmed to a possible practice squad member.
Back in 2021, Gaskin was a big part of the Dolphins' run game when he ran 173 times for 612 yards and three scores. In both 2020 and 2021, Gaskin ended with over 40 receptions, proving he can be a valuable third down option as well.