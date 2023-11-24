3 Dolphins coaches who could be gone in 2024
The Dolphins might see a few of their own leave in 2024, but for good reason.
By Ryan Heckman
As we continue celebrating Thanksgiving and Black Friday Football, the Miami Dolphins continue their excellent 2023 season today, taking on the New York Jets.
Now that we're headed toward the stretch run, though, it's never too early to start looking ahead.
Speaking of Thanksgiving and staying on the topic of looking ahead, the Dolphins have been good enough to where some of their own coaches could have even more to be thankful for next year.
It would be bittersweet for the Dolphins to see some of their coaching staff plucked away by needy teams, but these three men could have a promotion coming in their future, especially if the Dolphins keep up their success.
1. Eric Studesville, Associate Head Coach/Running Backs
First up, we have a guy who has spent over 25 years in the league, Eric Studesville. The associate head coach has been around a while now, and he's mostly coached running backs throughout the years. He's been in Miami for seven seasons, but this is the first of which he's been given the title of an associate head coach.
Under Mike McDaniel, Studesville has learned plenty which he could bring to an offensive coordinator position elsewhere. His knowledge of the running back position and offenses in general is great, but learning from McDaniel could be the final step toward finally getting a larger gig after all these years.
The Dolphins' running backs have been through injuries in recent years, too, and Studesville has done a good job coaching them up and allowing McDaniel to run a true "next man up" mentality. Miami continues to dominate on the ground, especially in yards per carry, within this scheme. Studesville has the experience and leadership skills necessary to take his talents into an offensive coordinator role, which is a role he also shared back in 2021 here in Miami.