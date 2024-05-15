Miami Dolphins schedule leaks, rumors, and more ahead of the big reveal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will know in a matter of hours, the when to the who and where of their official 2024 schedule. So far, we are starting to see leaks and rumors come in for the action this fall and winter.
After an early postseason exit to the Kansas City Chiefs, the eventual Super Bowl winners, in 2023, Miami and Mike McDaniel are focused on a big year in '24. We'll have a better idea of how things will go once the schedule drops. With that said, here are the latest updates regarding the Dolphins' schedule.
Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL schedule leaks and rumors
Week 1: The Miami Dolphins will host the Jaguars in Week 1. Multiple reports are suggesting this is accurate, but we won't know if that is official until later.
Week 5: The Dolphins could be traveling to face the Seahawks. With a road game to New England rumored to be in week 6, will Miami head to L.A. to face the Rams in week 4?
Week 6 at New England - An early season trip to New England is good for the Dolphins as they will avoid a cold late-season game.
Week 7: The Dolphins look to either be on a bye week or away due to the Taylor Swift concert being held at Hard Rock Stadium that weekend.
Week 9: Dolphins at Buffalo - If this is true, this is huge news as Miami would travel in early November when weather isn't nearly as bad as the end of the season. Both games against the Bills could be over by Thanksgiving. Source - @Mattrichwarren
Week 14: Miami at the Jets per a leaked schedule report by a member of the New York media.
Week 15: Miami will likely be away this weekend as a concert, Rolling Loud, will take place at HRS.
Week 18 - Dolphins to host the Jets - Multiple reports have been leaked that the Bills and Jets will finish the season against each other, but there is a leaked Jets schedule that seems to be accurate, and that schedule as the Dolphins hosting New York in the final weekend of the season.
This article will be updated as more leaks come in.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
We know the Dolphins will host the Bills in Week 2 on Thursday night. This is also a likely indicator that Miami will travel late in the season to face the Bills in Buffalo. The NFL likes big inter-division games late in the year.
International series
The Dolphins will not take part in the International Series in 2024. The NFL released the schedule for those games:
- Sao Paulo, Brazil - Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles - Sept. 6 - 8:15 pm.
- London, England - Jets and Vikings - Oct. 6
- London, England - Jaguars at Bears - Oct. 13
- London, England - Patriots at Jaguars - Oct. 20 - Back-to-back games for the Jaguars in London.
- Munich, Germany - Giants at Panthers - Nov. 10