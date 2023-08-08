4 trade candidates Miami Dolphins should make a call about
Could the Dolphins make a move during training camp to address one or two current needs?
By Ryan Heckman
A couple of weeks into training camp, and the Miami Dolphins have a few questions still.
This is a team that wants to compete for the ultimate goal in 2023, obviously. It's a Super Bowl mindset with these Dolphins, but a couple of key areas on this roster need some tweaking. Whether it's due to injury or lack of depth, the Dolphins still see a few spots they need to address.
Fortunately, there is time. Even more fortunate, there could be some trade candidates sitting out there for the taking.
Which players should the Dolphins target in a trade, and soon, before the regular season gets here?
1. Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans
So far, during training camp, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has not exactly been pleased with his defense overall. He has noted that the team needs to find some depth at a few positions, and most notably that has included up front across the defensive line.
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes is about to turn 35 years old, and is in the second year of a 2-year deal he signed last year. Hughes is coming off his best season since 2014, notching 9.0 sacks in 2022. He is clearly not in the future plans of such a young, rebuilding team like the Texans, so why not trade him?
Houston also has the future of the position locked up in Will Anderson, which is the direction they will continue to go as they keep rebuilding. The Dolphins could try to offer Houston something in exchange for, essentially, a one-year rental. Hughes would shore up that line in a hurry, and offer the Dolphins one more experienced and savvy pass rusher.