4 trade candidates Miami Dolphins should make a call about
Could the Dolphins make a move during training camp to address one or two current needs?
By Ryan Heckman
4. C.J. Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback is suddenly a worry for the Dolphins, as the recently-acquired Jalen Ramsey will now likely be out for roughly half the season due to a knee injury that required surgery. Without Ramsey, the Dolphins are back to where they were just a few short months ago: in need of a playmaker at cornerback.
While C.J. Henderson might not be the "playmaker" Miami is looking for, he could be a cheap trade candidate that may pay off in the end. Henderson was a first-round pick back in 2020 by the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. Since entering the league, Henderson has not lived up to that first-round billing.
For that reason, and because he's entering the final year of his contract, Henderson would come cheap. He's not a starter on that Panthers defense, and Carolina declined the fifth-year option, which is why 2023 is such a key year for him.
That might also be a great reason why the Dolphins make this move. A former first-round pick, in a contract year, will be playing with much to prove. If he's able to come in soon and learn the defense, accept the direction of Fangio and put the effort in, there's no reason why Henderson couldn't make an impact in Miami.