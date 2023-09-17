Miami Dolphins vs. Patriots: Final Injury Report
The final injury report has been revealed on Friday. The players and their statuses have been listed as follows:
Limited Practice:
- OT Terron Armstead (back/knee/ankle)
- DB Elijah Campbell (knee)
- TE Julian Hill (ankle)
- LB Jaelan Phillips (back)
Full Participation:
- RB De'Von Achane (shoulder)
- CB Xavien Howard (thumb)
- SAF Brandon Jones (knee)
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique)
- OL Connor Williams (knee)
What This Means For Sunday's Game
Armstead, Campbell, Hill, and Phillips have all been listed as "questionable" for the game Sunday night.
Based on the way things are looking for them, all four might not be able to take the field.
I see Armstead missing out once again due to his various injuries. The rest of the offensive tackles may have to step it up this weekend.
The same could go for the offensive lineman if Williams is unable to play.
Phillips was just added to the list on Friday for his back injury. In case he can't play on Sunday, I believe that Bradley Chubb and/or Jerome Baker should take his place.
Of the players who fully practiced on Friday, I believe that Achane, Howard, Mostert, Jones, and Williams could be playing unless otherwise specified.
Achane and Mostert on the field will mean that Salvon Ahmed will have more than one running back by his side. It will also mean more players Tagovailoa can hand the ball to.
Howard may have a hurt thumb, but it shouldn't hold him back entirely. Either Kader Kohou or Eli Apple should be his backup if his thumb gets worse though.
The Dolphins offense will be looking sharp against an average defense in the Patriots. The defense should also be able to manage themselves with the right people, especially with the Patriots offense looking doubtful.
So far, things are looking up on Sunday for the Dolphins.