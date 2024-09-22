Miami Dolphins Week 3 inactives against the Seattle Seahawks
By Brian Miller
Week 3 is just about here for the Miami Dolphins and the roster is looking as good as it can be considering the injuries the team has gone through already. The Dolphins got some good news this week when it was reported that Terron Armstead would be playing against Seattle. Armstead will wear a brace for his shoulder, but he said that the injury would not prevent him from playing. He left the Bills game in Week 2 late in the action.
We already know that Grant DuBose will miss this week's game with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury last week, and Miami placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. He will now miss four games. The Dolphins signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the practice squad to fill his roster position.
Boyle or Tyler Huntley, added to the roster last Monday, will serve as the emergency quarterback.
If there is some good news outside of Armstead, the Dolphins only have three players listed as either "out" or "doubtful." Raheem Mostert is unlikely to play, and Malik Washington looks to be a wash for another week, as he was listed as doubtful, and the Dolphins elevated wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Dee Eskridge from the practice squad this week.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 3
- QB Tyler Huntley
- CB Ethan Bonner
- RB Raheem Mostert
- LB Channing Tindall
- LB Mohamed Kamara
- OL Andrew Meyer
- WR Malik Washington
Full inactives list for the Seahawks in Week 3
- RB Kenneth Walker III
- LB Uchenna Nwosu
- LB Jerome Baker
- C Olu Oluwatimi
- G Sataoa Laumea
- T Michael Jerrell
- DE Myles Adams
The Seahawks will be without linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and offensive tackle George Fant. Both have already been ruled out. Top running back Kenneth Walker III and former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker will also miss the game.
The rest of the Dolphins roster should be good to go, but the real story today will be the play and ability of quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will have to rely heavily on its rushing attack, making the loss of Mostert a lot more problematic. The Dolphins offensive line, banged up a week ago, will see Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones on the field.