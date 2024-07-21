Miami Miracle star announces he's retiring from the NFL
By Brian Miller
One of the key members of the "Miami Miracle" has officially announced his decision to retire from the game of football. Kenyan Drake announced his decision on social media and he's been showered with love from people in South Florida ever since.
Drafted in Round 3 of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, Drake carved out a quality career in the NFL, but his time with the Dolphins was clearly highlighted by his throwing the football into the upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium after pulling off a "miracle" touchdown. This is a play that will never be forgotten by the Miami faithful:
Drake spent three full seasons with the Dolphins and six games of a fourth season before he left for the Cardinals. He would play another season in Arizona, one with the Raiders, 14 games with the Ravens, and one game with Green Bay. In all, Drake put in eight seasons in the league.
He finishes his career with 33 touchdowns. Nine of those were with the Dolphins, but he scored 18 times in his short stint with Arizona. He ran for 3,866 yards total in his career.
"I can't say I loved everything (If you've every done training camp in Miami you can relate LOL)"- Kenyan Drake on his retirement
Drake didn't need the Miami Miracle to cement himself as a fan favorite. He did that with his hard running and selflessness with the fans. Many fans took to social media to congratulate and thank him for his time with the Dolphins. Some said, "You will always have the right angle" a nod to the "Gronkowski didn't have the angle" broadcast quote as he broke into the end zone.
The "Miracle" was a throw from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Still, who lateralled the ball to DeVante Parker who would then toss it back to Drake. He would take it into the end zone for the game-winning comeback victory in front of a shocked Patriots bench. Cheers to that and other great moments in your career, Mr. Drake.