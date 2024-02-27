Mike McDaniel "absolutely" wants Tua Tagovailoa extended for a long time
By Matt Serniak
At the NFL combine, Mike McDaniel met with the media and made it well known, as if anyone didn't already expect this, that he "absolutely hopes" Tua Tagovailoa signs a long-term deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Feel free to file this under no duh but Mike McDaniel endorsing the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa having a long and loving relationship was something everyone had on their bingo card(I loathe that phrase and I just wanted to say once and I think I need a shower).
Of course, Mike McDaniel wants Tua back. Tua did great things in McDaniel's offense especially when he was able to play every game something that was a big hurdle for Tua entering the season.
Tua led the NFL in passing yards and was in the top five in several other passing categories. That part we all know and are pretty appreciative of.
It's the whole take a look at how Tua and the Dolphins did the last month of the season part that many fans including me care more about than the really good passing stats that were collected up until mid-December that we focus more on.
The Titans, Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs games are all many of us remember. Fair or unfair that's the way it is. We appreciate how Tua helped up and how he was a big part of the 11 wins the team had. But looking so inept the final month of the year, with all the injuries on defense and losing Connor Williams is something that will be in our minds until there's a good reason not to think about it.
Tua will get that extension and like Mike McDaniel said when that will happen is anyone's guess. Will it be around the Joe Burrow Justin Herbert range in terms of value is the more interesting question. With the cap going up, you have to think it will be easily in the top five of what quarterbacks make.
As I've said for a while, I hope Tua takes his game to the next level. He needs to if this team is going to be anything more than a one-and-done playoff team. Things like scrambling more, extending plays, and checking the ball down when going downfield is a bad decision are things that Tua needs to improve on.
I'm not 100% convinced that Tua can make those changes but it doesn't matter what I think. It's what Mike McDaniel thinks and right now he thinks going with Tua is the best way to go.