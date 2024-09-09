Mike McDaniel gets emotional talking about Tyreek Hill incident with police
It's been a long 36 hours for the Miami Dolphins.
Despite mounting one of Week 1's biggest comeback wins, the Dolphins spent most of their weekend addressing and dealing with the aftermath of a pregame incident between star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami-Dade Police Department.
More details are emerging by the hour, but broadly speaking, Hill was detained on Sunday morning while driving to the Dolphins' stadium – for what the MDPD is calling a traffic citation. Bodycam footage from a wide variety of sources show MDPD officers putting Hill into handcuffs while lying on the ground, and one of the officers involved with the incident has already been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Teammate Calais Campbell was also placed in handcuffs while trying to diffuse the situation, but was not issued a citation.
During his weekly press conference on Monday morning, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel got emotional when giving his thoughts on the entire incident.
Mike McDaniel gets emotional talking about Tyreek Hill's pregame arrest
Not only did he get emotional while talking about what happened, but McDaniel spoke at length about why exactly the situation bothered him so deeply.
"It's been hard for me to not find myself more upset the more I think about it," he said. "And that's because of my teammates, and trying to put myself in that situation that they've described, emotionally ... the thing that f**ks me up, honestly, to be quite frank, is knowing that I don't know exactly what that feels like. I think it's very, very important that two things should be true: I think you let due process work, and information to be gathered to be appropriate project an opinion. However, I can't get away from the fact from what I know their experience to be."
McDaniels continued to struggle to fight back tears while talking about his relationship with Campbell and Hill. He went on to mention how proud he was of the Dolphins' locker room for stepping up as teammates, and for "understanding the civil responsibility of a platform, and intending to do right by it."
Presumably, there's still plenty of information to come as the MPDP continues to conduct its investigation into the incident.
There's been no official announcement on whether the issue would affect Hill's status for Thursday's game against the Bills, but considering he was able to play on Sunday, it'd seem likely that he'll be there.