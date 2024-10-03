Mike McDaniel issues heartfelt message to Dolphins fans after another big loss
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 and every game has been ugly, even their Week 1 win against the Jaguars. The Dolphins are so bad, Miami is the only team in the NFL yet to lead a single game at any point with time on the clock. The lone Miami win came on a Jason Sanders' field goal as time expired.
The Dolphins offense was prolific in 2023 and even to a degree in 2022. This year, they are dead last in many of the categories they led last season. Tyreek Hill's push for 2,000 yards seems more a question of making it to 1,000 at this point.
To say the least, the Dolphins are not doing anything right. There is no fight, drive, adjustments, or accountability, and it looks as though the team isn't prepared to play football. The latest embarrassing loss to the Titans on Monday night left many fans heading to the exit.
While speaking to the media, Mike McDaniel spoke about this team with one of his most somber looks since being named the head coach. He talked about discipline and practices translating to games - more importantly that nothing they are preparing for is showing up on game day. He also spoke to the fans. McDaniel was asked what he would say to the fans that are "jumping off the bandwagon" right now:
McDaniel said the boos were not unexpected. He noted that he doesn't take this lightly. He knows that Dolphins fans spend a lot of money on more than just tickets. McDaniel said he can relate to how fans feel after a loss and that it can indeed ruin a week.
Are Miami fans buying into McDaniel's message to them about losing?
This is not about having high expectations for the season for most Dolphins fans. Fans know the team lost its starting quarterback, but the play on the field goes far beyond wins and losses. The Dolphins are flat-out embarrassing and making it worse is the belief and opinion that Chris Grier is incompetent at doing his job.
That doesn't sit well with fans because watching the team lose like they are does not inspire the faith that Grier and to a degree McDaniel have the ability to fix it. McDaniel may understand how Dolphins fans feel, but there are far too many questions now about his coaching. A lot of people are no longer buying the boyish charm that used to be more endearing. It has worn thin.