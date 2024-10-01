Mike McDaniel quote on MNF loss somehow makes things worse for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
There were many things that went wrong on Monday night for the Miami Dolphins, but listening to Mike McDaniel after the game only shows how lost this team truly is. One comment should make fans livid over this performance.
Forget about who or what McDaniel believes to be the problem and forget about what he believes to be a solution. One fact stands out - he didn't have his team ready to play football and his coaching is clearly a massive problem.
Dolphins fans can read through a lot of garbage that coaches have spewed over the years, but if what McDaniel is saying is accurate, he has a bigger problem on his hands.
Mike McDaniel continues to be out-coached while Miami underperforms
McDaniel said the Titans didn't do anything they were not expecting. That is a massive problem. How can you say the opposing team that you planned for and just got beaten down by did nothing that wasn't expected? Had McDaniel said, "They threw a lot of new looks that we weren't expecting," or "They had a great game plan that kept us guessing all night," then Dolphins fans could buy that. However, saying they did nothing that wasn't expected is not only a copout, but highlights the fact that maybe you might be over your head as a head coach?
Miami should have been ready for the Titans. In fact, the Titans head coach told the media last week that they would work to stop the Dolphins rushing attack and try to keep Tyreek Hill grounded. They did exactly what they said they were going to do and McDaniel didn't have an answer for anything they threw at Miami.
McDaniel said that the team wasn't playing up to his standards, but it doesn't seem those standards are very high because what the Dolphins turned in on Monday night was a lot worse than anyone expected. It was about not being prepared, not being able to adjust, and overlooking an opponent yet again.