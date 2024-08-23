Mike McDaniel to step aside at halftime of Dolphins final preseason game
By Brian Miller
On Friday night, head coach Mike McDaniel is going to step aside as the Miami Dolphins head coach. Jon Embree is going to take over for the second half of Miami's preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Dolphins want a plan in place should anything prevent McDaniel from coaching during a regular-season game. CBS Miami and then ESPN first reported this. Embree, a former coach with the 49ers will assume the duties of the head coach, and McDaniel will revert to an offensive coordinator calling plays, per the report.
It's an interesting idea, and it isn't the first time it has been done. Former head coach Cam Cameron did a similar thing during his one season with Miami. He appointed Mike Mularkey to run the team. The Dolphins should have just let Mularkey run it all season.
Dolphins giving Jon Embree head coach experience in second half of preseason game
There isn't expected to much difference between the two but it will be fun to see if Embree has a better record when it comes to challenges and time management, although the latter will still be McDaniel's fault if plays are not called in on time.
McDaniel has had a problem with getting plays in to the quarterback since becoming head coach. It has been reported that the names of his plays are quite intricate and long.
The change up at head coach is clear indication of who Dolphins believe should handle the team if McDaniel is out.
Embree has never been a head coach in the NFL, and this will be a good opportunity to see how well he can manage the team. It would be horrible should Miami lose McDaniel for any reason, but having the piece in place should that happen isn't bad, either. If they are doing this tonight, the Dolphins will clearly view Embree as the man who would take over in that situation.