What channel is the Dolphins-Buccaneers game on tonight? Start time, announcers, and more
The Miami Dolphins hit the road for the only time in the preseason. Fortunately, they don't have to travel far for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Miami would love to remain undefeated in the preseason, the focus tonight is on making final roster decisions. With cutdown day almost here, Mike McDaniel will use this game as a final audition for several players on the roster bubble.
McDaniel confirmed that "some" starters will play in this game. Time will tell exactly who he meant.
Here's how you can watch tonight's contest.
Dolphins-Buccaneers TV channel
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
- TV Channel: CBS Miami
- Live Stream: NFL+ | Fubo
In-market fans can catch the game live on CBS Miami, featuring the Dolphins-centric broadcast. Buccaneers fans should tune into WFLA. There will also be a live stream of the game on the Dolphins' website.
Out-of-market fans will need to watch via a live stream, and there are plenty of options. NFL+ is streaming every preseason game around the league, with subscriptions starting at $6.99 per month. Other options include Fubo and YouTube TV.
Dolphins-Buccaneers announcers
Viewers tuning into CBS Miami will hear Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, and Mike Cugno on the call. Goldstein, who co-hosts the Dolphins Radio Pregame Show, is on play-by-play.
The Buccaneers-centric broadcast crew features Chris Myers on play-by-play, former Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber, and Dan Lucas.
Dolphins and Buccaneers recent outcomes
Miami remains undefeated in the preseason, with victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders. Tua Tagovailoa played briefly in last week's win over Washington, completing all five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Job done. Tampa Bay has split its two exhibition contests, kicking off with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals before falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
The preseason is about more than wins and losses. Evaluation is the name of the game, and both teams will use this contest to make final decisions on their 53-man rosters.