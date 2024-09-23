Mike McDaniel throws Dolphins offense under the bus after latest failure vs. Seahawks
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, teams will inevitably have bad games. The Miami Dolphins have now had three such games to start the 2024 season. It was supposed to be an amazing year, but fans are now seeing this team for what it is: undisciplined and uninspired.
The Seattle Seahawks were able to turn early mistakes by the Dolphins into a cushy lead they eventually were able to expand upon later in the game. The Dolphins offense on the other hand never bothered to get off the plane.
Speaking with the media after the embarrassing loss, head coach Mike McDaniel shouldered much of the blame, but he should have shouldered all of it. Instead, he threw his offense under the bus while discussing how they handled the tough Seattle crowd:
The Dolphins looked like a lost team against the Seattle Seahawks
While the head coach continually said he needed to do better with getting the team prepared, he didn't mince words when it came to the offense, which produced 11 penalties on the day, most of them pre-snap. Seattle is a tough place to play, and they have honored their fans with a "12th Man" spot on the team's "Ring of Honor." On Sunday, the Seattle fans were Hall of Famers.
The Dolphins were often confused offensively before they got to the line. They lined up in the wrong places, couldn't get the cadence right, silent counts didn't work, and as a result, they played like they had never been in a loud stadium.
This shouldn't sit well with the players and it is a clear message to opposing fans, "our team can't handle the noise." Miami should expect louder environments on the road this year and opposing fans will be licking their proverbial chops when the Dolphins show up.
Miami has yet to score more than 20 points this year through three games. The three points scored vs. Seattle is inexcusable. The Dolphins entered the game as 4.5-point underdogs and will surely enter next week at home against the Titans in the same position.
The Dolphins can't use the crowd as an excuse. The way they played had nothing to do with noise. It had everything to do with McDaniel's game prep or lack thereof. The Dolphins looked lost. McDaniel made it a point to keep the same system in place for Thompson despite his inability to actually run the offense. The Dolphins' decision to use backup offensive linemen as starters is now biting them back. Miami was not prepared for this game, and no one is more to blame than McDaniel
McDaniel had 10 days between games and this was the best he could come up with. His play-calling was atrocious and his inability to get playmakers involved was evident. His game management was horrible, as was his clock management. McDaniel is showing signs of being over his head, which is not a good sign early on in the campaign.