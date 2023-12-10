Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Titans vs. Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will serve as one of the two Monday Night Football matchups on December 11.
In this article, we're talking prop bets. It is a prime time matchup after all, so let's have some fun with a few player props.
Titans vs. Dolphins prop bets
- Jaylen Waddle OVER 70.5 receiving yards
- Devon Achane OVER 78.5 rushing + receiving yards
- Will Levis UNDER 210.5 passing yards
Jaylen Waddle OVER 70.5 receiving yards
Jayen Waddle has been on fire recently. While opponents focus on trying to stop Tyreek Hill, Waddle has been able to thrive. He has averaged 67.5 passing yards per game this season, but now he gets to go up against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The Titans allow 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
Devon Achane OVER 78.5 rushing + receiving yards
De'Von Achane didn't waste time getting back into action. In his return from injury against the Commanders, he ran for 73 yards, two touchdowns, while also adding in three receptions for 30 yards. He's such a versatile back that instead of betting on the OVER on his rushing yards, we're going to take the OVER on his rushing + receiving yards.
As long as he gets the carries, I'm confident he'll go over this number.
Will Levis UNDER 210.5 passing yards
Will Levis has struggled this season, failing to reach 200 passing yards in three of his last four games. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' secondary has cranked things up a notch since getting healthy. Over their last three games, they've allowed just 4.9 yards per pass attempt, which is the second best mark in the NFL over that stretch.
I think the Dolphins will keep Levis in check on Sunday.
