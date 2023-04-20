My top five third-round selections in Dolphins Draft History
In my last article, I took a look at the top five second-round picks in Dolphins' history. Next up is the third round for the Dolphins. Being that the team has been around since 1966, it's a long history both good and bad for the team. Who has been the best? Let's take a look and find out.
Leading off the list is none other than Jason Taylor. Originally drafted in the third round at selection 73 overall, Taylor spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Dolphins. Taylor finished his Dolphins career with 131 sacks having started in 186 of 204 total games with the team. He was selected to six pro bowls and selected as defensive player of the year in 2006. He was also selected the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2007. He was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017
Next on the list was an anchor for the 1972 team in the defensive secondary. Dick Anderson who was selected in the third round of the 1968 draft. Anderson played his entire career with the Dolphins and was named the AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1968 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 1973. He finished his career with 34 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries and started in 100 of 121 total games for the Dolphins.
The third name on the list is Mercury Morris, selected in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft. Part of the best backfield in Dolphins history with Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick they helped the Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls including the undefeated 1972 team. Morris spent seven seasons with the Dolphins playing in 86 games and recording 29 rushing touchdowns in that span. He was also selected to three pro bowls in his career.
The fourth entry on my list, is current linebacker Jerome Baker. Selected out of Ohio State as part of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has proven to be a vital part of the Dolphins defense as well a fan favorite. In his five-season career, he has started 70 of 81 total games and has recorded 21 sacks in his career.
Rounding out my top five, is Nat Moore selected in the third round of the 1974 NFL Draft. The wide receiver from the University of Florida, played his entire career with the Dolphins starting in 124 of 183 total games for the Dolphins and being named to the pro bowl in 1977. He finished his career with 7548 yards for the Dolphins and 74 touchdowns.
As an honorable mention, Channing Crowder, who was a third-round selection from the University of Florida in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for the Dolphins and recorded 470 total tackles in 82 career games. Also, Travis Minor who was selected in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Minor tallied just under 1500 total yards in six seasons with the Dolphins.