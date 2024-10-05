New 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dolphins landing Heisman frontrunner in first round
By Brian Miller
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, there will be a lot of questions for the Miami Dolphins. Do they draft a quarterback, take a defensive player, fix their offensive line? That all depends on where they are drafting come next April.
If the season were to end today, and for Dolphins fans it seems as though it has, Miami would select in the Top 5, currently No. 2 overall. The first four weeks are in the books, so the mock drafts are starting to come out. One latest mock by Pro Football Focus won't make all Dolphins fans happy despite the clear need at the position.
PFF has Miami drafting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at No. 2 overall. Frankly, I'm not sure if the Dolphins fanbase can handle another Alabama quarterback in the organization. On the plus side, Alabama is no longer a Nick Saban coached football team. Under his coaching, Alabama didn't produce a lot of quality players at the position and Tua Tagovailoa is one of them who still generates debate around the league.
Could the Dolphins have interest in Jalen Milroe for the 2025 NFL Draft?
There is a lot to like about Milroe once you get past the Alabama connection. Mel Kiper Jr. thinks his rise in draft status is worthy. “He runs as fast as he needs to,” Kiper said of Milroe. “He runs faster than everybody. He makes the position, the most difficult to play in sports, look easy at times.”
Watching players like Jayden Daniels succeed early in their NFL careers makes Dolphins fans envious. Milroe is a pass-first type quarterback with great pocket awareness and he is physically tough. He is a mix of Josh Allen, but with better accuracy, and Lamar Jackson, with better downfield vision. He is also the current leader for the Heisman Trophy.
Milroe played in 13 games last season. He had a 65.8 completion rate and threw 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. In his first four games this year, he posted a 72.9 completion rate and 10 touchdowns to one interception.
He also has eight rushing touchdowns and 273 yards on 52 rushes. He posted 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2023. Can Dolphins fans overcome the stigma of another Alabama quarterback? That is the only thing keeping this mock draft from making sense.