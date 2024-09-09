New angle of Jevon Holland's game-saving forced fumble is glorious
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland continues to improve his play and looks to be taking the right step forward in his fourth NFL season. The Miami Dolphins are hoping that he takes the biggest step thus far. On Sunday, he changed the entire momentum of the game and may have saved it for the Dolphins.
They say one play doesn't win or lose a game, but in this case, it was one play that changed everything. The Dolphins could have gone down 24-7, but instead, the momentum shifted, and a play later, the Dolphins cut the Jaguars' lead to just three points.
Midway through the third quarter, the Jaguars drove to the Dolphins' 13-yard line when Travis Etienne was heading for the end zone. A new angle of the Holland strip is amazing, given the circumstances the Dolphins were in.
Jevon Holland's forced fumble looks even better from alternative angle
Brian Baldinger broke down the play and the one after it, which saw Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard touchdown. The Dolphins' defense clamped down on the Jaguars after that. Jacksonville made no further threat to score the rest of the game, and Miami's offense found enough life to generate a game-tying field goal and the game-winner as the clock ticked to zero.
Holland's play on Sunday will only help his contract negotiations with Chris Grier.
The play of the game clearly was Holland's strip of Etienne. Most of the replays didn't show this particular angle, but the fact he was able to shed the blocker and get three yards to his left while diving for the ball carrier was impressive.
Holland wasn't in a position to make the tackle at any point of the play, and the forced fumble resulted from him lunging directly with the intent for him to lose the ball. It was the only option he had, and if he tried to make the tackle, Etienne would score, and the Dolphins would go down by 17 points.