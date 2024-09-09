Jevon Holland gives Dolphins a defining reason for contract extension
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins extended several contracts this offseason, but Jevon Holland has yet to get his big payday. On Sunday, he gave Chris Grier a reason to get a deal done.
The Dolphins were not playing well, and they needed someone to step up and make a play that would define the game, change the momentum, and give the team a chance to get into the win column.
Nothing was truly working for the Dolphins early. The first half produced a touchdown on a run by De'Von Achane. Aside from that drive, Miami's offense wasn't inspiring. Clearly, the rust was showing. In the second half, Miami wasn't moving well. The offense produced 13 plays in two drives, both ending with punts. Miami was still in the game, but time was ticking.
Jevon Holland makes case for a new contract in Dolphins' Week 1 win
Following the second punt of the third quarter, the Jaguars found their momentum, drove the length of the field, and were about to put the game away. Travis Etienne took the handoff on 1st-and-10 from the Dolphins' 13. Holland met Etienne at the 2-yard line and punched the ball out.
The recovery by Kader Kohou in the end zone would lead to an 80-yard catch-and-run on the next play by Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins went from potentially being down 24-7 to trailing 17-14. Holland wasn't done.
The Dolphins' safety finished the game with only two solo tackles, but both made impacts. He also had a pass breakup and, on the Jaguars' final drive, stopped Tank Bigsby on a 2nd-and-6, giving up only a yard.
Chris Grier isn't publicly speaking about Holland's contract, but it does seem that the two sides may be discussing an extension. Holland wasn't the standout defensive player of Sunday's game, but he did show his value and that the Dolphins' defense is better with him on the team.