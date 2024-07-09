New ESPN RB rankings are perfect bulletin board material for the Dolphins runners
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins need more bulletin board material, ESPN is always around to provide it. This time around, they are taking a shot at the Dolphins running backs room, which is something we can't believe.
ESPN released a list of the Top 10 running backs in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. They say that it is based on NFL coaches, scouts, and executives, but the list doesn't include the guy who tied Christian McCaffrey for the NFL touchdown lead, Raheem Mostert. Not only that, but Mostert is barely even mentioned, and De'Von Achane is nowhere to be found.
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are ready for strong seasons in 2024
Clearly, the No. 1 player is McCaffrey, and that won't change heading into the season. Breece Hall comes in at No. 2 and honestly, that seems quite high for the Jets running back. Seems to be more based on his potential than anything else. Last season, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry and rushed for 994 yards, adding 591 through the air. Last year he was an "honorable mention." Quite the rise for a guy that didn't hit 1,000 yards.
Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor round out the Top 5, with Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, and Travis Etienne making up the rest of the Top 10. When they released their honorable mentions, seven players were named, but not Mostert. Mostert landed in the "received votes" category.
While it shouldn't come as a surprise, Achane wasn't even mentioned in the article at all. Of those named in the Top 10, only Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey rushed for more yards than Mostert, and none of them had more touchdowns than Mostert. So, what gives? It could be that the Miami veteran is simply getting overlooked, which is a shame.