New ESPN season simulator results will not make Miami Dolphins fans happy
By Brian Miller
Like every other national media site, ESPN has its prediction for the NFL season, and this year's Miami Dolphins call could have fans seeing red. The Dolphins should consider it bulletin board material, as they're ready to prove people wrong.
The Dolphins are on the edge of making the playoffs in this latest "simulation" of the season. Miami finishes above .500 with a 9-8 record. That is good enough for second place in the AFC East. The division winner, at 12 wins, are the New York Jets. Here we go again with the inflated idea that the Jets are going to get it all together this year.
On paper, New York should be a favorite to reach the AFC Championship Game. They have Aaron Rodgers and a standout defense, but this is New York. There are already rumblings about how Rodgers doesn't fit in with the team. He missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, so there will be rust. He spent offseason workouts away from the team, which caused even more drama.
The Dolphins will face several tough tests at the end of the season
ESPN does predict the Bills will finish with seven wins, but that too is a little hard to believe. More likely, all three teams finish with double-digit win totals in 2024, but can we really expect the Jets to post at least 10 wins? We don't think so.
This latest simulation does have Miami earning a playoff berth after entering the last two weeks on the outside looking in. They have Miami and New York playing in the first weekend, with the Jets beating the Dolphins 23-14 and then the Jets beating the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. It's KC over the Jets in the AFC Championship game.
Overall, it's difficult to argue with a simulation, as there are a lot of factors that don't play into it. Injuries are going to happen to a lot of teams, including the Dolphins. A Wild Card Round exit to the Jets, though? Come on. This feels like the winter where Miami ends its streak of not winning a postseason game in 24 years.