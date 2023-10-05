New NFL Power Ranking Release. Where are the Miami Dolphins?
Heading into Week 5, the NFL has released the new Power Rankings, and the positions of some teams will blow your mind. The San Fransisco 49ers have reached the first position after their win against the New York Giants with a score of 30-12.
The other teams in the Top 3 are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won their game 23-20 against the New York Jets, with an incredible performance by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while the Bills won their games against the Miami Dolphins 48-20, with a good performance of the whole team in every line.
On number four, we found ourselves with one of the only two teams undefeated this season, the Philadelphia Eagles, with a record of 4-0. Even though they had to get into overtime to win the game against the Washington Commanders by a score of 34-31.
In fifth place, we have the Dallas Cowboys with a record of 3-1. With a brutal score against the New England Patriots of 38-3, the Dallas team has gained one place in this rank. The Patriot's defense wasn't good enough to stop the performance of the Cowboys offense.
After being in first place last week, the Miami Dolphins have ended in sixth place in this ranking because of their loss against the Buffalo Bills. With a perfect start this season, the Dolphin's offense couldn't perform against the pressure of the Buffalo Bill's defense.
Completing the TOP 10 of this week's Power Ranking, we have the Detroit Lions behind the Dolphins in seventh place. Following the Lions, we have the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks, and finally, at number ten, we found the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.