New NFL Power Ranking released, guess where the Miami Dolphins are!
With the end of Week 3, the NFL has released the new power rankings, with some surprises in the Top. Immediately after all the games in Week 3, you could consider that the Miami Dolphins, the San Fransisco 49ers, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be in the Top 3, but that's not the case.
The Dolphins reached the first place in the rank after destroying the Denver Broncos last Sunday. With a score of 70-20, the Miami Dolphins were only 3 points away from breaking the NFL record for most points in a single game. The team of Coach Mike McDaniel is 3-0 this season, and because of that, they upgraded four positions in this ranking.
In the second position, we found the San Francisco 49ers, also undefeated. They won against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1, the LA Rams in week 2, and the New York Giants in week 3. Their next match is against the Arizona Cardinals.
Completing the Top 3, we found ourselves with the Kansas City Chiefs in that position. The Chiefs have won two of three games against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Two and the Chicago Bears in Week 3. However, they were defeated in Week 1 by the Detroit Lions in a close match, which ended 21-20 in favor of Detroit.
In fourth position, we have the other undefeated team, Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, with a good start this season, are currently 3-0 in the NFL. With wins against the Patriots in Week 1, the Vikings in Week 2, and the Buccaneers in Week 3. The problem is that this team is behind the Chiefs in the power ranking with a perfect start.
Completing the Top Ten, we have the Green Bay Packers as number ten. The Cleveland Browns are nine, while in eighth place are the Baltimore Ravens. Number seven, we have the Detroit Lions, and finally, we have the Dallas Cowboys at six and the Buffalo Bills in fifth.