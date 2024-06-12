New QB ranking for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa belongs in a trash can
We've seen some truly awful Tua Tagovailoa takes this offseason, but this one might end up being at the top of the list for a lot of people. After leading the NFL in passing yards last campaign, plenty of people have been going after the Miami Dolphins standout in recent months.
What gives? Tagovailoa is consistently getting disrespected and this was also the case with Chris Simms dropping his quarterback rankings ahead of the 2024 campaign. So, Tua was low in the Top 10, right? Wrong, as Simms inexplicably has him checking in at No. 18. Come on, dude.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to get disrespected by the media this offseason
Just take a look at some of the names ahead of Tagovailoa. Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. It doesn't make an ounce of sense. Yes, the Dolphins featured Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2023, but that shouldn't bring down the fact that Tagovailoa indeed led the NFL in passing yards.
The former first-round pick is expected to be even better this upcoming season, as he dropped around 10-15 pounds. With him looking leaner, Tagovailoa should be much more agile and elusive in the pocket. He's looking like a new man.
Some aren't huge fans of the weight loss, though, as PFT's Mike Florio recently bashed Tagovailoa for being too skinny. It just seems like he can do nothing right for Miami, which is a bummer to see for the Dolphins standout. Soon enough, he'll be ready to silence all of his haters in the regular season.
Before Week 1 does get here, though, Tagovailoa will likely be getting a massive new contract from general manager Chris Grier. Tagovailoa will be paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the league and he'll surely play up to his deal too.
Don't be surprised if Simms, Florio and others call it an overpay by Miami once it happens. If anything, however, hopefully this provides Tua with even more motivation to have another huge year for the Dolphins. We're confident he'll end up doing so.