NFL analyst lists Dolphins as a top landing spot for Bryce Young
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without Tua Tagovailoa for at least four games, if not longer. That has led to analysts speculating what the next step might be for the 'Fins if Tua decides to step away from football (which no one would blame him if he did).
A popular name that has been brought up for the Dolphins to bring in at quarterback is Bryce Young, the number one overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young was recently benched by the Carolina Panthers and that's led to the talking heads to speculate where the former Heisman Trophy winner could end up if the Panthers are done with him.
Sam Monson isn't the first analyst to list the Dolphins as the best possible landing spot for Young. He listed the Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders as the only three teams that make sense as potential destinations for Young.
Dolphins continue to be listed as a potential destination for Bryce Young
There are logical reasons for the Dolphins to consider trading for Young. First and foremost, while Tua claims he has no plans to retire, that could change down the road. He has his health and a family to think about with this decision, so even though he's saying he wants to keep playing now, that certainly could change in a few weeks when he's removed from IR.
Secondly, Young is in an awful situation in Carolina. He was never set up to succeed there and things are going to get worse for the Panthers organization before they get better. In Miami, he wouldn't be immediately rushed into starting, especially if Tua is back and comfortable playing. If he did have to end up playing, he'd have a better group of weapons to throw to and that would hopefully get his confidence back up.
That's been the big thing with Young in Carolina -- his confidence has been completely shattered because the organization around him is in disarray. Miami is in a much better spot and at the worst, if Young comes in and doesn't work out, then it sounds like it'd be on him more than it would be on the Dolphins.
Depending on the asking price for Young, the Dolphins wouldn't be crazy for considering bringing Young in. The Panthers have said that they're not looking to trade Young but teams say those kinds of things all the time and then go on to trade the player, so this isn't going to be the last you hear of these rumors.