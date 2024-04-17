NFL Draft: The top 10 offensive tackle prospects are some of the best in recent years
By Gaston Rubio
The number one-rated tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.
#1 Taliese Fuaga Oregon State University
The number 1 tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft is none other than Taliese Fuaga. The 3-year starter from Oregon State University exudes physicality and tenacity.
Fuaga allowed 5 QB hits and zero sacks over a 3-year span. Ranking in the top 2 in overall offensive blocking, Taliese Fuaga looks like a can’t-miss prospect. Being a right tackle makes him a perfect fit in Miami or any team with a left-handed quarterback.
Taliese Fuaga has the potential to start on day one and immediately change the culture of an offensive line. Fuaga is physical at the point of attack and consistently looks to finish his blocks.
Measuring 6’6” and weighing 314 pounds, Fuaga is quite the load for defenders to deal with. What Fuaga lacks in speed, he makes up for it with size and physicality.
Dropping to Miami at 21 would be a miracle. The only question would be, does Chris Grier draft Fuaga at 21 if he's available?
All 10 of the above-mentioned tackles have the possibility of being day 1 selections. The 2008 NFL Draft saw 7 tackles taken in the first round, this draft could see more.
The talent and depth at the tackle position is possibly the best in draft history. Only time will tell who is truly worthy of a top 10 designation.