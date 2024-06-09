NFL insider slams Tua Tagovailoa for being 'too skinny' and it's totally absurd
It's pretty darn surprising to see how many people are unhappy with Tua Tagovailoa working his tail off this offseason to get his mind and body right. Tagovailoa has lost about 10-15 pounds in recent months and he looks fantastic. Miami Dolphins fans are ready for him to ball out in 2024.
However, plenty of people are also using the Tua body transformation as another way to try and bring him down. Such is the case with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The NFL insider recently went after Tagovailoa, bashing him for the weight loss. Florio is claiming Tagovailoa is now too skinny and it's going to be a problem for him once Week 1 gets here. Seriously?
Mike Florio bashed Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins fans can't believe it
"He's skinny, he ain't svelte. He's skinny and he's too skinny to survive the physical demands of playing quarterback in the NFL, especially if he's going to be taking hits. And if he's going to be running the option and not flipping the ball, he's going to take some hits from some big strong guys who weigh a lot more than he does. "- Mike Florio
We get what Florio is trying to say, but is he forgetting that a leaner Tagovailoa is also going to result in him being more agile and elusive in the pocket? Last season, whenever a play would break down, we didn't see the Miami QB create much magic with his feet.
No, we're not expecting Tagovailoa to look like Lamar Jackson out there, but he's going to now be able to have a better chance to get out of the pocket, avoid would-be tacklers and extend some plays thanks to his weight loss. He'll be more nimble on his feet.
After leading the NFL in passing yards last season, Tagovailoa wants to take his game to the next level and the former first-round pick thinks playing at a much lighter weight will allow him to do so. If Tagovailoa is confident this will all make a difference, then who cares what Florio has to say. We can add him as yet another Tua hater who Tagovailoa will have to prove wrong this fall and winter.