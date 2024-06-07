Why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's weight loss shouldn't concern anyone

Tua Tagovailoa said he lost weight to be more nimble, extend plays. Teammates had jokes:



Tyreek Hill: “I saw Tua at Pro Bowl I was kinda scared. He was fat as shit...How skinny he got, what’s the stuff everybody is taking, Ozempic?”



Jaylen Waddle: “I told him I miss chubby Tua” pic.twitter.com/INeOqczmS5