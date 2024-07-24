NFL insider's update gives Chris Grier fuel to stand his ground with Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
Training camp for the Miami Dolphins is open, and Tua Tagovailoa reported as many thought he would. The question is, will he practice when the team takes the field? Miami has yet to agree on a new contract, and now, it appears that Chris Grier isn't the only one who doesn't see the value.
Jeff Darlington reported on the Pat McAfee show that while the two sides are inching toward a new deal and that nothing is imminent, he spoke with other GMs around the league, and they said they wouldn't pay him (Tua) in the mid-$50 million range
Darlington went on to say that he doesn't see the market for next offseason for Tagovailoa going up either, even if he "went off" this year. He doesn't see another team jumping in and giving the QB a huge contract, given the fact that he performs great in the Dolphins' current system.
Tua Tagovailoa has reported for Miami Dolphins training camp
Tagovailoa led the league last year in several statistical categories, and while he does have a QB-friendly system, what does he have to show on the field to warrant a contract that other QBs in the league are receiving?
He has taken the team to two playoff games, lost one and missed one due to a concussion, he has led the league in passing, has a Pro Bowl on his resume, started 17 games last season, and was incredibly consistent. The knocks, of course, are that he struggles in bigger games: he hasn't beaten many teams with winning records, and wasn't nearly as crisp when Tyreek Hill was missing in action.
At some point, the two sides will come to an agreement, but you have to wonder what it will take and who will be willing to give up what they are asking for. The fact that other GMs are saying they wouldn't pay him the current market is telling.