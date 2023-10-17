NFL Power Ranking Heading into Week 7: Have the Dolphins reached the Top 3?
Week 6 is finally over, which means a new NFL power ranking. In this case, from now on, there are no undefeated teams, with the defeat of the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Also, theirs is some intriguing names in this new Top 10.
Before we dive into the Top 3, let's review which team came in tenth place. After their win against the 49ers by 19-17, the Cleveland Browns were positioned tenth in this ranking. Last week, the Browns were out of the Top 10.
In the ninth position are the Baltimore Ravens. After their win against the Tennesee Titans by 24-16, the Ravens have upgraded one place compared to the last ranking. Last week, the Baltimore team was in the tenth position.
The next team in the ranking is the Dallas Cowboys, who have maintained their position despite their 20-17 victory against the LA Chargers. Like last week, the Cowboys are in eighth place.
Bringing a surprise to this ranking, the Buffalo Bills are way behind what people expected. Although they win against the New York Giants by 14-9, the Bills still fall one place in this rank, making them into the seventh position.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have three consecutive wins against the Falcons, the Bills, and most recently, the Indianapolis Colts by 37-20, obtaining a record of 4-2 when they started this season 1-2. With this performance by the Jaguars, they reach the sixth position.
In the fifth position, we have the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the two teams that, until last Sunday, was undefeated. The Eagles lost their battle against the New York Jets by 20-14. With a terrible game by their defense, the Philadelphia team now has a record of 5-1.
Almost into the Top 3, but right behind them, we found the Detroit Lions, who won their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 20-6 and reached the fourth position of this rank.
TOP 3
Number 3:
In this position, we have the Miami Dolphins with a record of 5-1. The Dolphins got the victory against the Carolina Panthers by 42-21. With a weak start, the Dolphins were able to turn the 14-0 lead in favor of the Panthers in the first quarter.
Number 2:
We have the Kansas City Chiefs, with a recent win against the Denver Broncos by 19-8. The Chiefs upgraded one position compared to last week's rank, where they were third. The Kansas team ended the week with a record of 5-1.
Number 1:
Like last week, the San Fransisco 49ers are in first place in this rank. Even though they lost their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns by 19-17, they still managed to maintain themselves at the top of this ranking. In the same way as other teams in this rank, the 49ers ended the week with a record of 5-1.