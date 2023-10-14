NFL Power Rankings: Where are the Dolphins ranked?
Heading into Week Six, the new NFL power rankings are released. We have a new Top 10 and some changes in the Top 3. Let's remember that only two teams remain undefeated this season. These teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
As you can imagine, the first team in this ranking is the 49ers. After the crushing victory against the Dallas Cowboys by 42-10, they maintained the first place for one more week. With a good defense, the San Fransisco team led the league in turnover differentials.
In second place, we found the Philadelphia Eagles, after their victory against the LA Rams by 23-14, rose two positions in this ranking. Last week, the Eagles were in fourth place despite going undefeated and winning against the Washington Commanders.
In third place, we have ourselves, the Kansas City Chiefs, with a record of 5-1 because of their recent victory against the Denver Broncos. 19-8, this Thursday. Unfortunately, the Chiefs have fallen to last week, where they ranked as seconds.
We have the Miami Dolphins in fourth place after their victory against the New York Giants 31-16. Last week, this team ranked 6th after losing against the Buffalo Bills by a crushing 48-20. With Tyreek Hill, Devon Achane, and Raheem Mostert's offensive speed, the Dolphins won against the Giants.
In fifth position, we have the Detroit Lions with a record of 4-1. Following them is the Buffalo Bills, who dropped three places from last week's ranking. And to the surprise of every fan, in seventh place, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars with a record of 3-2, but winning 25-20 against the Buffalo Bills.
Completing this rank, we have the Dallas Cowboys in eighth position, with a record of 3-2. Behind them, you have the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-1 record. And finally, in the last position of this top 10, we have the Baltimore Ravens with 3-2 as their record.