NFL receving leaders Week 5 . Where is the Miami Dolphins Cheetah?
Because of the recent results of Week 5, there is a new receiving yards leader. With the victory of the Miami Dolphins against the New York Giants, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has put some numbers during the game that make him stay at the top of this list.
But before getting into the Top 3 where Tyreek is, let's review the other seven players in this list. As number ten, we have the WR from Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams, with 397 receiving yards. Following him in the ninth position, we have Keenan Allen with 434 receiving yards.
Following them, we have Nico Collins from Houston Texas, with 467 yards in the eighth position. The next one on the list is Ja'Marr Chase from the Bengals with 476 yards. From now on, we passed the 500 receiving yards mark, with Steffon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills with 520 yards. In fifth and fourth positions, we have D.J. Moree from the Chicago Bears with 531 and A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles with 541 receiving yards.
Finally, the Top 3
Number 3: Justin Jefferson
From the Minnesota Vikings, Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson has 571 receiving yards. Last week, we had Jefferson as the first one on this rank, but a poor performance against the Chiefs has made him only gain 28 yards in the past game.
Number 2: Puka Nacua
From the Los Angeles Rams, we have rookie Puka Nacua with 572 receiving yards. On last week's rank, we also had Nacua in the second position; even though the Ramas lost against the Eagles, the wide receiver managed to get 71 yards, which helped him stay this high in the rank.
Number 1: Tyreek Hill
At the top of this rank, we have the fast Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins with 651 receiving yards, almost a hundred more yards than Nacua. Last week, Tyreek was ranked third on this list, but an incredible performance against the New York Giants led him to the first place of this list. In that game, the Cheetah got 181 receiving yards.