Noah Lyles reveals whether he will put Olympic gold medal on the line vs. Tyreek Hill
The Noah Lyles-Tyreek Hill rivalry continues.
Miami Dolphins fans are fully aware of how fast Hill is, but could he defeat the Olympic champion in a 100-meter race? We may eventually get to find out.
Hill challenged Lyles to a 50-yard dash, which is a little under 46 meters. It could be a tactical move from the All-Pro receiver, as Lyles made a "slow" start to the 100-meter final in Paris before making up the ground in the final 50 meters to win. Even so, there's no way Hill could win, right?
What happens if he does? Would Lyles put his Olympic gold medal on the line? Apparently not.
Noah Lyles has no interest in putting Olympic gold medal on the line vs. Tyreek Hill
Lyles appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and was asked about the possibility of putting his gold medal and Hill's Super Bowl ring on the line in a winner-take-all 100-meter race.
The Olympic champion isn't interested.
"What has he earned to deserve that status?" said Lyles. "He plays football. He's a great football player, but you don't get to jump the line just because you think you're fast."
What about if Hill put his Super Bowl ring on the line?
"I don't want his Super Bowl ring," said Lyles. "I'm very content with my Olympic medals."
While it would add interest to the race, it's hard to blame Lyles. Can you imagine if he pulled his hamstring mid-race and lost, having to hand over his Olympic gold medal to Hill? Lyles would have everything to lose, even if Hill put his Super Bowl ring on the line. It's a 100-meter race, not a football game. Lyles has to win.
Hill has experience in the 100-meter sprint. In the 2012 Golden South Classic, he ran it in 10.19 seconds. However, Lyles won Olympic gold with a 9.79-second time. Also, Hill's personal best was 12 years ago. He is 30 years old, so it's no guarantee he could match that time.
Even if we accept no Olympic gold medals or Super Bowl rings are on the line, it would still be fun to see this race eventually happen. Hill doesn't have a chance of defeating the world champion, but it would be interesting to see how close he could get.