Noticeable limp for injured Dolphins star has fans and media talking at minicamp
By Brian Miller
With the Miami Dolphins hard at work at training camp, one veteran is not on the field as many had hoped. Jaelan Phillips is still recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his season on Black Friday in New York last year. Phillips has been a workhorse getting back into shape, but a noticeable limp at minicamp has fueled more discussion about his return window.
Phillips made it clear that he is further along in his recovery than he should be and he believes that he could be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Most thought that was far too early, but Phillips' comments brought a laugh from Chris Grier at a media press conference earlier in the offseason.
Phillips' declaration of being ready for the season is probably a bit premature and the limp has caught the eyes of the media in attendance. Enough to warrant cautious speculation about whether or not he'll be on the field early on this fall.
Jaelan Phillips walking around with a limp is concerning for Dolphins fans
"Linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, coming off season-ending injuries, worked with trainers on the side. Neither Chubb (knee) nor Phillips (Achilles) wore special protection on their injured legs, but Phillips did appear to walk with a hitch."- Hal Habib - Palm Beach Post
Most realize that Phillips' return is not going to be Week 1 and frankly, most believe it is more likely to be around October, a best-case scenario. Phillips continues his rehab and he attacks everything head-on, so his optimism isn't lost.
As for the limp he's currently dealing with, while not a huge deal, it should temper some of the early enthusiasm surrounding a potential return for the season-opener. With the Dolphins drafting pass-rusher Chop Robinson, it will allow for Miami to not rush Phillips back. He's a star defender, but the last thing this team can afford is to have him return too soon and risk further injury.