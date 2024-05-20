Why Odell Beckham Jr. hitting his contract incentives will be huge for the Dolphins

🚨@DolphinsTalk Breaking News🚨

OBJ incentives w/ the #Dolphins are as follows...



Receiving Yards (max $2.2M)

566: $400,000

650: $800,000

800: $1M



Receptions (max $2.2M)

36: $400,000

45: $800,000

55: $1M



Touchdowns (max $850k)

4: $400,000

6: $450,000

(Per @TheMozKnowz) pic.twitter.com/DIhSWmY88Y