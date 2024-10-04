Odell Beckham Jr. should stay on the PUP list and avoid this mess
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't know what they have in Odell Beckham Jr. because he has yet to practice with the team. The veteran wide receiver may want to stay on the PUP list. Given the state of the Dolphins right now, OBJ can't be excited to return to the field. His lengthy injury history over the past several years is certainly a concern. Why should Dolphins fans believe his return will be without setbacks? They shouldn't.
Like Tua Tagovailoa, OBJ stood on the sideline Monday night and watched in horror as the Dolphins made mistake after mistake without a clue as to how they could fix it. OBJ's return is not going to fix it.
Beckham returned to practice this week and there have been talks about him getting on the field to take on the Patriots. Yes, Miami will play New England on Sunday. Offensively, they are not good, but neither were the Titans until they played Miami. The defense is, however, good and physical. If OBJ plays, he is going to get a brutal wake-up call.
The Dolphins shouldn't rush Odell Beckham Jr. back
The chances of OBJ playing vs. the Patriots are extremely thin. He has had essentially no practice time in the system, and he's not at 100 percent. Once he resumes practicing, the Dolphins have 21 days to get him activated.
Miami will have their bye week after the Patriots game. Then they will face the Colts in Week 7 and that seems more likely for OBJ to play - but why get him on the field too soon with question marks at quarterback? Come Week 8, he can start with Tua Tagovailoa - assuming Tua returns on that targeted date - and that might be the better option.
Of course, the reality is the Dolphins knew OBJ was hurt when they signed him during the offseason and there is no guarantee that he won't get hurt again when he comes back. After watching the Dolphins play vs. Tennessee, Beckham may want to rethink his plans as well and stay away from the mess that is the Dolphins offense. Well, at least until Tua is the one throwing him the ball.