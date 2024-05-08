PFF includes Dolphins among its 'best player fits' from the draft
There still might be some people who aren't too thrilled with Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier using his first-round pick on Penn State pass-rusher Chop Robinson. Some analysts had him as an early Day-2 selection, but come on, Robinson is a certified baller.
With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both suffering season-ending injuries in 2023, it's unknown when they'll be back next campaign. That's where Robinson comes in, as he was born to bring quarterbacks down. Recently, Pro Football Focus released its '10 best player fits' from the '24 NFL Draft and they showed Miami love among its list.
Chop Robinson is going to have monster expectations for the Miami Dolphins in 2024
"I didn’t love Robinson as a Round 1 player, as he was 40th on my big board. Nonetheless, I actually do like the fit with the Dolphins. Right now, they need edge rush talent with both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming back from injury. Robinson mainly wins off athleticism right now. I think the most plausible role for him in the league is as a speed pass-rush specialist. Even if that’s what he will be in the NFL, in the heat of Miami – which demands deeper rotations, especially on the defensive line – Robinson can be quite valuable."- Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema
It's hard to argue with Sikkema here, as the injuries for Chubb and Phillips were surely taken into consideration by Grier when he sent in his first-round pick. Pass-rusher is a premium position in the NFL and the Dolphins had to address things in a big way this offseason.
Robinson was a stud for Penn State and he impressed a lot of people leading up to the draft too. During the 2023 campaign, the new Dolphin posted four sacks. The year before, he finished with a career-best 5.5. Sure, those numbers won't jump off the page at the college level, but Robinson is a specimen and he has a quick strike off the edge.
From Day 1, he's going to be asked to play a big-time role on this team's defense. Once Phillips and Chubb are able to return, they'll be able to take some pressure off the youngster, but Robinson is going to have to play beyond his years in '24. Mike McDaniel and others have strong belief he'll be able to answer the call.