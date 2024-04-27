Player Profile: Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft 2nd round pick, Patrick Paul
Pick 55 is in, and it was a polarizing one. If Chop was polarizing, Patrick Paul is that times 10. Let's jump into some game film and talk about what kind of player Miami is getting in Patrick Paul.
By Daulton Drew
Miami has selected Houston LT Patrick Paul at number 55 in the NFL Draft. Paul was PFF's 15th OT on the board, and Miami selected him before 5 of the other guys ahead of him. Paul was once considered a potential first-rounder, but as the draft cycle and college football season progressed, thoughts on him varied wildly between late 1st to as far as mid to late 3rd.
Paul does have great measurements, ranking him in the 91st percentile for height at 6'7", 87th percentile for weight at 337 lbs, 96th percentile for wingspan, and 97th percentile for arm length. He is undoubtedly a massive individual with plenty of length.
The Good
Patrick Paul is absolutely massive. He has incredibly long arms and a frame that is ideal for an NFL offensive lineman. He has tons of experience as a three-year full-time starter for Houston. He also only allowed two sacks in his final two seasons of college ball.
The Bad
Paul is not a good mover in space. He struggles to block in space, and he is not a great scheme fit despite what people have said about his zone blocking. I would go so far as to say he is not a good run blocker full stop. He has some lazy reps on tape, too, that are a bit concerning at times. He is also not a player that will help Miami this season at all. I imagine Kendall Lamm will be in front of him on the depth chart behind Armstead. He cannot kick into the guard to help there either. He is a complete redshirt it appears, and at 55, that is not a luxury many Dolphins fans will agree with.
The Ugly
The tape is not pretty. His pass-protection is fine for the most part, but his run-blocking reps are not all that impressive. He has issues with his hand placement, and should have probably been called for holding more over the games I watched. I did do a qpass protection is fine for the most part, but his run-blocking reps are not all that impressive. He has issues with his hand placement and should have probably been called for holding more during the games I watched. I did a quick cut-up of some reps I found particularly troubling and will include it here. He is a full developmental playeruick cut up of some reps I found particularly troubling and will include it here. He is a full developmental player, and will need a ton of work.
Final Thoughts
I am on record saying I preferred Graham Barton or Jordan Morgan to Chop Robinson, but Chop has plenty of potential to be an impact player this year or next year. I was fine with the pick if we could land a solid OL who could start right away; we did not do that.
I have much less confidence Paul will develop into a starting-caliber LT in the NFL. It reminds me a bit of the Igbo pick, but Igbo was 20. Paul will turn 24 this season. There is no way to sugar coat it, this pick does not feel like it will pan out. There is every chance he could develop like crazy and become a terrific player, but sometimes size is just size, and without the technical ability to back it up, it's useless. Here's to hoping he can develop into Miami's LT of the future under the tutelage of Butch Barry and Terron Armstead; time will tell.