3 positions Dolphins must strengthen during final roster cuts
By Brian Miller
Following the initial cuts to the 53-man roster, NFL teams will begin signing players off the waiver wire. In some cases, veterans become immediate free agents, but most cuts will be made through the waiver priority process.
The process is simple. Teams with the lowest 2023 win/loss totals have waiver priority. Teams notify the NFL that they have an interest in a player and will find out later if they are "awarded" that player. For the Miami Dolphins, having a lower waiver priority may lead them to missing players.
Fans need to remember that most of the players released were fringe players on their respective teams. They have to show more value to the Dolphins than the lower players they kept. With every waiver claim, there will have to be a coinciding release.
Miami has plenty of players to fill the roster, but they are not strong in certain areas, and the waiver wire may become the best opportunity to fill some of their pre-2024 season needs.
Dolphins should scan the waiver wire for help at these positions
Quarterback
Mike White and Skylar Thompson did not show enough in camp or practice.
Miami seems content to ride with one of them as the backup and the other as a practice squad/ emergency QB. What they should be doing is watching the releases. With three QBs no longer needed on rosters, more players should be released this year.
The question is whether Chris Grier will be bold enough to make that move.
Wide receiver
Odell Beckham Jr. is still on the PUP list, and River Cracraft is still dealing with an injury that will reportedly cost him significant time. Willie Snead, signed during camp, is also on the PUP list.
The Dolphins have been hesitant to make any moves with the currently available free agents. This may lead to an addition of a veteran WR, should the right player get released. Miami has to do something at the position unless, for some reason, both OBJ and Cracraft are healthy enough to fill a 53 spot.
Safety
The Dolphins must realize they have a problem at safety. Jevon Holland was injured last year, Jordan Poyer isn't always available, and the rest of the unit is either made up of cornerbacks or inexperienced players.
If the Dolphins are going to compete, they need to have a quality secondary. To get that, they have to have quality depth. There are a lot of questions at safety, and this may be a spot the Dolphins look for when teams make their final releases.