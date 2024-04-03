Post Free Agency: Top 3 positions the Miami Dolphins need to focus on in the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is approaching and the Miami Dolphins have work to do as the pool of potential free agents dries up.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins still need to get better at offensive line.
Even with the solid news that the Miami Dolphins are bringing back swing tackle and handcuff to Terron Armstead, and Kendall Lamm, the Dolphins still need better players on the offensive line.
Losing Robert Hunt to Carolina isn't ideal but at the price he signed for, I get it. I do like what the front office did to improve the line in free agency. Aaron Brewer starts immediately at center unless one is drafted, Isaiah Wynn is brought back, and Jack Driscoll can be inserted pretty much anywhere on the line in a pinch. Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, and Kion Smith are all still here as well.
I also strongly believe the Dolphins will be adding another guard mainly because it's been reported that the team has been in contact with a free-agent guard. I wrote the other day(read here) of some potential guards the Dolphins can still sign because the right guard is a position that isn't strong at all in its current state.
The draft this year is loaded with studs at tackle. If Miami stays at #21, I can easily see them going with the best available linemen at any position. If Troy Fautanu is there you run up and take him so that you can have Armstead's eventual long-term replacement who would obviously play this year as well. If Jackson Powers-Johnson, the center from Oregon is there, and he probably will be, you certainly think about it.
Jordan Morgan can play both guard and tackle and he will be there in the 2nd round. Zak Zinter from Michigan is a day 3 guard that needs to be vetted.