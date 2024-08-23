4 potential NFL roster cuts the Dolphins should target before Week 1
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins finish their roster cuts, they will start to look over other releases across the NFL. On Tuesday, the NFL mandates that all rosters be at 53. Following the waiver process, teams can start adding players back to the practice squad. Players claimed off waivers will need to be added to the 53-man rosters, meaning a coinciding move must be made.
Most teams don't jump on released free agents after they cut their rosters. The line of thinking is simple. They know the players that have been with them all summer and they know where they fit. The players tend to sign with their respective teams as well because they know the system and it gives them a better chance to see playing time.
That isn't always the case. Teams that do not have strong rosters will be active in the first 24 hours after final cuts, trying to find gems in the mess that will be more than 1,000 released players. For a team like the Dolphins, it comes down to scouting and what veterans may have been released.
Here are four that could interest Chris Grier and the Dolphins.
Potential roster cuts around the league the Dolphins must monitor
Cade Mays, OL, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers made a big move when they signed free agent and former Dolphins guard Robert Hunt. They also added more line help, which has left Cade Mays without a secure position. Mays played a considerable role in the Panthers' offense last year.
He started only five games last season, but the Dolphins don't need him to be a starter; they need him to be able to. In 2023, Mays took 435 offensive snaps for the Panthers. That was 40% of their offensive play. It was a significant jump over the 8% he took in his rookie season. With the moves the Panthers have made this year, Mays might be released.
Joe Milton, III, QB, New England Patriots
Joe Milton is on the fringe of the Patriots' roster right now. He has potential and upside, but he will not make the team over new starter Drake Maye or backup Jacoby Brissett. It is unclear if the Patriots will run with two or three quarterbacks to start the season. If they opt for three on the active roster, it will come down to Milton or Bailey Zappe. Milton may have more potential, given that the Patriots know what they have and don't have in Zappe.
Milton has a long way to go before he is ready to take over the backup role in Miami but he has versatility, a good arm, and can make plays with his legs. Milton is an interesting player that Miami may view as a potential emergency three QB. He would be far behind Skylar Thompson in the Dolphins' pecking order to get on the practice squad, but you have to wonder if Thompson or Mike White have done enough to warrant that spot at all.
Israel Abanikanda, RB, New York Jets
The Dolphins don't need running back help, but if Chris Brooks isn't ready to start the season, could Miami look at Israel Abanikanda over Jeff Wilson? Maybe.
Prior to his injury, the young running back was impressive and looked to have the Jets' starting job in his hands. The Jets drafted Abanikanda in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, one year after taking Breece Hall.
Abanikanda looked good early but is now buried on the depth chart. He may not see the field for the Dolphins early but would provide a nice addition to the depth of the RB room. He runs more physical than Wilson but he may not possess what Mike McDaniel needs or wants.
Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans
The Dolphins could use more wide receiver help despite having a great looking list of names. Injuries have become a concern.
Noah Brown may not be released, but the Texans have a good WR group and Brown may just fall short of the numbers. He has a lot of upside and could be a great depth piece in the Dolphins offense. He runs good routes and has better than average hands but he has never truly become that go-to WR.
A seventh-round pick in 2017 by Dallas, Brown has started 25 games in the 76 he has been active for. He has 1,547 yards and five touchdowns. Clearly, Brown is a spot player, which is exactly what the Dolphins need. Last season, Brown took 68% of the offensive snaps for Houston.