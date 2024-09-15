3 quarterbacks Dolphins need to start thinking about in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Over the last several NFL Drafts, quarterbacks have been the big talking point early. In 2025, incoming quarterbacks may have to wait to hear their names called.
One would think the Miami Dolphins would be in an enviable position heading into a potential need at the position, assuming GM Chris Grier opts to at least draft security for Tua Tagovailoa. That problem, however, is the talent in this upcoming class may not be as interesting. It's good, just not great beyond the first group.
Entering this season, the Dolphins were not a team that would be looking to add a quarterback next year. In fact, the Dolphins were supposed to be set for the next several years, but another concussion for Tua would give Miami enough reason to consider making the move.
In 2024, the first three draft picks were all quarterbacks, and six total were taken in the first round. Those six teams will not be looking for QBs next year. In fact, only two NFL teams are considered to be frontrunners to take an early quarterback: The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams passed on the position last year. The New York Jets may look to draft Aaron Rodgers' successor depending on how the season goes.
Quarterbacks the Dolphins may need to look at in the 2025 NFL Draft
Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Dolphins' season would have to take a monumental downturn for them to be in a position to draft Ewers. Tua would almost certainly have to miss the entire season for Miami to draft high enough. Ewers entered the 2024 NCAA season with an NFLDraftBuzz.com rating of 90.3. The Texas Longhorn has a lot of upside and potential. Some see him as a mid-first-round selection, and if that holds true, Miami may have a shot.
Ewers' body of work is good, but it hasn't been a national talking point. Part of the reason is that he is a junior, and there is no guarantee that he will forego his senior year. He has great arm strength, but will he fit with the Dolphins?
Carson Beck, Georgia
Starting in the ACC brings a lot of attention to an athlete, especially at quarterback. Beck is superb in his role and has paid his college dues. Now a senior, the spotlight is on Beck to lead Georgia in 2024. Obviously, the better he does, the higher his draft stock.
Beck is considered a first-round talent, but how high he will go will depend on his play this year. He has a lot going for him. Beck can move around the pocket, has good vision of the field, can progress through his reads quickly, and is accurate. Beck has one of the quickest releases in college, which would translate well to Mike McDaniel's system.
Cam Ward, Miami
Ward is in command of the Miami Hurricanes offense and has the team ranked 10th in the nation. A mobile quarterback who can run as easily as he can pass would open a lot for McDaniel in his offensive system. A pocket passer who can move around, Ward is capable of making most NFL-type throws and can offset a broken play with his legs.
The Dolphins haven't had this kind of dynamic quarterback before, and it would be interesting to see how he would fit within the scheme. The better Miami plays this year, the higher Ward will get selected.
Will the Dolphins consider drafting a quarterback?
Whether a quarterback is sitting in the Dolphins' laps or not isn't the big question, but rather whether Chris Grier would make the move. Tua has, for all intent and purpose, two to three years before the Dolphins can even consider getting out of his contract. They may need to have a succession plan in place.
What happened to Tua on Thursday night was horrible for both the Dolphins and the player. His family should and is rightfully concerned. Tua has to make a decision on his future.
Miami may not need a starting quarterback when entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but if it gets a chance to land a top prospect, it would be smart to do so, even if that means keeping them on the bench for a few years.