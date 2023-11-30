Raheem Mostert is becoming the new face of the Miami Dolphins offense
Raheem Mostert is having a career season but still doesn't get the respect he deserves.
Miami's offense is one of the best this season. Players like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa get all the spotlight when the team performs well but there is a player who doesn't receive the credit he deserves, and this player is Raheem Mostert.
Since the beginning of the season, the former San Francisco 49ers RB has been at playing at an incredible level. In his ninth season in the NFL, he is currently leading the NFL for the most touchdowns this season with 13. Also, he is in second place behind Christian McCaffrey with the most rushing yards this season.
The 49ers running back has 939 rushing yards, while Mostert has 785. But, Mostert's yards have come with fewer attempts.
Raheem Mostert is only four touchdowns away to break the franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. The record belongs to Ricky Williams, with 16 TDs in 2002.
With these stats, you can see that Raheem Mostert is one of the most, if not the most, decisive players in the Miami offense, and he deserves more credit from the media.