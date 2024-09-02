Reasonable expectations for the Dolphins rookie class and why two will shine
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made seven draft picks during the 2024 NFL Draft, but only five made the final 53-man roster. Had Tahj Washington and Patrick McMorris not been placed on injured reserve, Chris Grier may have been a perfect seven for seven.
It's easy to draft players and keep them on your roster if you choose, but it's entirely different if they contribute. Miami has had success with undrafted rookies, but this year's actual draft class could be impressive on the field.
When the regular season starts this week, the Dolphins' draft class will be an interesting one to keep an eye one.
Will they be active on Sundays? Will they make game-changing plays? Excitement is high, but what are the real expectations?
What can we expect from Dolphins rookies in 2024?
Chop Robinson can make an immediate impact
Edge rusher Chop Robinson will be hard to miss. Due to injuries, Robinson will get a lot of playing time on the field, and fans should take notice when he is in. He may not get to the quarterback, but he will be making quarterbacks move away from him, which can lead to errant throws and sacks by other players on the team.
Robinson has looked good in camp and has been getting lessons from Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and discussion technique with Terron Armstead. The veterans have embraced his energy and desire to learn, Chris Grier called him a "sponge." Robinson is going to be a game-changer from day one.
Jaylen Wright will give defenses nightmares late in games
Running back Jaylen Wright will not be a showcased player in Mike McDaniel's offense unless there is an injury, but when games get deep into the second half, Wright will provide the team with a fresh set of legs that will bully through an opposing defense that is already worn down. His speed around the edge will be hard for defenders to take down.
If the Dolphins play this right, they can run Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane early and often and then bring Wright into the mix later to give another burst to the offense.
Malik Washington can star in Dolphins offense from Day 1
Wide receiver Malik Washington is going to get his chance early in the 2024 season.
Injuries have plagued the Dolphins' wide receiver unit, opening the door for opportunity. Washington has to take advantage of it. If he can prove during a regular season game that he can get separation, run the correct routes, and build a rapport with Tua Tagovailoa, Washington will be a big part of the offense all year.
Linebacker Mohamed Kamara is a player to watch as the season goes on
Linebacker Mohamed Kamara isn't going to start but should still see plenty of playing time, and as the season moves along, he could compete for a bigger role.
Kamara is physical and swarms to the football. He plays with one speed off the snap and doesn't quit. Kamara wants to prove the other NFL teams wrong for not drafting him, and that could be a great mentality to have. By mid-season, Kamara should be seeing a lot more playing time.
Tackle Patrick Paul has already proven he's ready when needed
Tackle Patrick Paul had a great training camp, and he will have plenty of time on the field in the absence of Terron Armstead. At some point, the Dolphins know Armstead will go down, and Paul is the next in line.
His desire to play for the Dolphins has produced a stellar attitude, and he continues to take everything the veterans are teaching him and learn from them. He won't take Armstead's job this year unless he goes down for the season, but he should get plenty of time, especially if Miami gives Armstead breaks during games.