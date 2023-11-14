River Cracraft returns: Activated to the Miami Dolphins 53
The Miami Dolphins have activated River Cracraft off the IR which is more excellent news.
By Matt Serniak
In what headed to the zero hour, the Miami Dolphins have activated wide-receiver River Cracraft off the IR. Miami had until Wednesday afternoon to activate the WR or lose him for the season.
I realize it might be a little bit odd to be so excited that the Dolphin's 3rd, 4th, or even 5th receiver is back but I for one am very excited about this. I'm excited about this because the Miami Dolphins need to spread the ball more to other receivers that aren't Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
For whatever reason, Mike McDaniel, Tua, and the rest of the offensive scheme makers have moved away from throwing the ball to other guys on the team. I think as Miami headed into the middle of the season and played some of those well-coached teams, it hamstrung a little bit. If you throw receivers out there who nobody thinks is getting the ball and you still don't toss them a few, it's a problem that hurts everybody.
Braxton Berrios, Durham Smythe, and Chase Claypool have been mostly decoys for about a month. But River Cracraft, who is a supreme blocker, is a guy that Tua has shown to have a real rapport with. I feel in the first few weeks of the season that River Cracraft would have a drive or so where Tua is locked in and in rhythm with on the and of Hill or Waddle. The New England comes to mind especially the drive before halftime where Tua delivered a few strikes to Cracraft beautifully in stride.
I really think Tua trusts Cracraft more than some of the aforementioned guys here. I'm not saying that you should try and pick up River Cracraft in fantasy. But I think the offense can be more balanced in pass distribution and we all know Cracraft, who is a lunchpail guy who is the first one in last one out, will deliver terrific blocks to spring Mostert and the returning De'Von Achane.
With how the AFC broke the Dolphin's way on Sunday and on Monday night, I can't wait for Sunday. McDaniel and the leaders better have everyone focused and ready to put one on an upstart Raiders team.
